"I don't really have a favorite place to shop, but consignment stores are probably my favorite types of places to shop at. Just as long as I can find some dope, unique pieces."
"I recently fell in love with Buffalo Exchange, but honestly any type of thrifting I can find here. I'm from Los Angeles, and I think that in part gives me some drive to stand out as far as what I'm wearing, and the thrift shops here definitely have that."
"The Goodwill Bins!"
That's a hard one. Now that I really think about it, I do like Buffalo Exchange a lot. That's probably where I shop the most in Portland."
"Hollywood Vintage without a doubt."
"I really like shopping at the Portland Made store over on Couch. There's just a big variety of stuff made by local creatives, and it's all pretty unique and well-made."
"Definitely the Nike Factory Store."
