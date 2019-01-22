Oregon is known for its quality beverages, beer and coffee being two of them. So just imagine how much better they might be combined. This festival offers that experience just off the MAX line at the historic Goose Hollow Inn. Twenty breweries will pour unique creations made with locally roasted coffee, and to emphasize the flavors, all have an ABV of 7 percent or less. Entries will be judged, and you can expect the winners to be announced before the end of the event. Tickets available at the door only. Goose Hollow Inn, 1927 SW Jefferson St., 503-228-7010. Noon Saturday, Jan. 26. $20 includes a festival glass and 10 tasting tickets.