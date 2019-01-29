Buyer & Cellar
Sure, she's got an EGOT, but you don't truly achieve diva status until you've built a mall in your basement. That's the eccentric but 100 percent true addition to Barbra Streisand's house that inspired this play. How do you become the guy who works down there? This one-man show tries to answer that question and explore what the days would be like waiting for your lone customer to show up. The Armory at Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Sunday, 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, noon Thursday, through March 3. No 2 pm show Feb. 9 and 23; no 7:30 pm show Feb. 17 and 19. $18-$62.
Brown Calvin
Portland keyboardist Andre Burgos is best known as a member of Brown Calculus and Tribe Mars, but Burgos' solo project, Brown Calvin, deserves some love, too. At this show, Burgos will pay tribute to Sun Ra, an homage partially inspired by the Portland Art Museum's recent Sun Ra retrospective on the jazz legend—Burgos contributed to the exhibit's opening recital. But even without that bit of context, Burgos' tribute would hardly seem out of place: His chilled-out, futuristic blend of soul and hip-hop was clearly influenced by the Afrofuturist icon. Mississippi Pizza Pub, 3552 N Mississippi Ave., mississippipizza.com. 8 pm Thursday, Jan. 31. Free. 21+.
Stevan Allred: The Alehouse at the End of the World
In local author Stevan Allred's second book, The Alehouse at the End of the World, a simple fisherman journeys into the realm of the dead to find his beloved. There, he discovers all manner of horror and wonder: shape-shifting bird gods, giant monsters and hot, mythical sex. The plot thickens as the booze begins to flow in this riotous romp through the underworld. Allred reads from it tonight. Annie Bloom's Books, 7834 SW Capitol Highway, annieblooms.com. 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 31.
Harry Potter Inspired Beer Festival
Facebook appeared as if it might implode with glee when this event was announced back in December. When tickets went on sale, they were snapped up almost instantly, leading organizers to add a second and third day two weeks later. There's no beer list made public as of yet, just a vague promise of more than 20 "winter, pumpkin and holiday ales," including Adult Butter Beer. We can't vouch for the quality of those drinks, but c'mon—it's Harry Potter plus beer and live music from the Slytherin Sisters and DJ Dumbledore. Castaway Portland, 1900 NW 18th Ave., castawayportland.com. 6:30 pm Friday, Feb. 1. Sold out. At press time, tickets were still available for Feb. 16. 21+.
Interpol
Depending on whom you ask, Interpol has either proven remarkably consistent or become dreadfully boring, but it only takes a few cursory listens of last year's Marauder to understand why the band is the last of the early-2000s post-punk boom left standing. Either way, the group's sense of chilly melodrama and frontman Paul Banks' signature half-awake wailing are still in fine form. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com. 8 pm Friday, Feb 1. $34.50-$59.50.
Opening Party: Portland in a Half Shell
More than 5,000 oysters will be shucked and served at this event, which serves as the kickoff for Shuck Portland—eight days of events brimming with bivalves. At Portland in a Half Shell, taste your way down the Pacific Coast—from Alaska to Baja—shell-by-shell while also enjoying custom cocktails and wine pairings. Have you always wanted to shoot single-malt scotch from an oyster? There'll be a luge for that. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., shuckportland.org. 6 pm Saturday, Feb. 2. $15, includes 3 oysters, a cocktail and light buffet.
Black Feast: Love Letters
In 2017, Portland chef Salimatu Amabebe launched a pop-up dinner series inspired by black artists and writers. Every meal is vegan, and each has a theme. This one is inspired by written declarations of affection by black poets, including Morgan Parker, Dominique Christina, Safia Elhillo and Nicole Sealey, leading up to Valentine's Day. Yale Union 800 SE 10th Ave., blackfeastdinner.com. 6:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 2. $55.
Kennedy School Winter Crab Dinner
After a monthlong delay, crabbing season officially got underway off the Oregon Coast. You can now begin to enjoy the bounty and feast on crustaceans at Kennedy School, which will also provide the perfect beer styles for pairing. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., mcmenamins.com/kennedy-school. 7 pm Friday-Saturday, Feb. 1-2. $95. Feb. 2 sold out.
Public House Super Bowl Party
Pretty much every pub in town will be hosting some sort of watch party for the big game, but Olympia Provisions is probably the place with the best menu. Choose between specials like the Super Board, with a selection of nine OP meats and two cheeses ($33), or the Grilled Raclette Board ($18), which features Alpine cheese served warm over three meats with fingerling potatoes. Should the Patriots win, take advantage of the $15 pitchers of Kölsch and order several to aid with commiseration. Olympia Provisions Public House, 123 SE 2nd Ave., olympiaprovisionspublichouse.com. 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 3. Free. 21+.
The 3rd Annual CannaBowl
Take the potheads bowling, take them bowling! Now in its third year, this weed-themed bowling tournament—purportedly the only one of its kind in the world—doubles as a networking event for the Oregon cannabis industry. Registration is closed, but stoner sports fans are invited to spectate. Over 30 companies from across the state will be there representing, but the true highlight (ahem) will be seeing what happens when someone gets within a frame of a perfect game right when the edible hits. Kingpins, 3550 SE 92nd Ave., cannabowl.net. Noon-5 pm. $40 for single ticket, $75 for two. 21+.
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky has come a long way from the raw, radio-friendly thump of "Fuckin' Problems." Testing, his most recent album, is an unexpectedly arty turn in the rapper's career. But the newly avant-garde A$AP is nothing if not surprising—he'll probably still play "Fuckin' Problems" to appease the purists. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., rosequarter.com. 8 pm Tuesday, Feb. 5. $36.50 and up.
Comments