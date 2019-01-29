Facebook appeared as if it might implode with glee when this event was announced back in December. When tickets went on sale, they were snapped up almost instantly, leading organizers to add a second and third day two weeks later. There's no beer list made public as of yet, just a vague promise of more than 20 "winter, pumpkin and holiday ales," including Adult Butter Beer. We can't vouch for the quality of those drinks, but c'mon—it's Harry Potter plus beer and live music from the Slytherin Sisters and DJ Dumbledore. Castaway Portland, 1900 NW 18th Ave., castawayportland.com. 6:30 pm Friday, Feb. 1. Sold out. At press time, tickets were still available for Feb. 16. 21+.