Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Holocene's hump-day lineup is both strange and perfect. Headliners Orquestra Pacifico Tropical play big-band cumbia, while Amenta Abioto weaves arty R&B with loop pedals and drum machines and Brown Calculus play a loose, cosmic fusion of jazz and soul. To make things even more interesting, tarot readings will also be offered all night. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8 pm Wednesday, Feb. 6. $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 21+.
Tapalaya Pho Pop-Up
Few recipes are as coveted as those developed by a mother who keeps the ingredients a closely guarded secret. Known for its Asian-Cajun menu, Tapalaya is hosting a one-night-only pop-up in honor of executive chef Anh Luu's mom, who died in 2017, by making her traditional pho. Luu's older sister will help prepare the dishes, which include two pho entrees and sides of slaw, salad rolls and a deep-fried doughnut stick. Tapalaya, 28 NE 28th Ave, tapalaya.com. 4 pm Wednesday, Feb. 6. Pho $10-$12, sides $2-$8.
Winter Light Festival
For three days in February, Portland's annual Winter Light Festival lines the waterfront with dozens of whimsical, large-scale light installations. As usual, the festival's largest hub will be outside OMSI, but substantial clusters of installations can also be seen by Portland State University and Waterfront Park. This year's artwork includes a giant synthesizer, fire-spewing sculptures, a disco dragon and hopefully enough light to alleviate seasonal affective disorder. See pdxwlf.com for locations. 6-11 pm Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 7-9. Free.
Beecher's Cheese for All
Who is Portland's cheesiest chef? At this traveling competition put on by Seattle cheese company Beecher's, nine local food-scene luminaries—including Johanna Ware and representatives from Renata, Yakuza, Fried Egg I'm in Love and more—will face off to see who can transform two classic American dishes, the cheeseburger and mac 'n' cheese, into culinary art. But given that ticket holders get to taste the results, we're the real winners here. Castaway, 1900 NW 18th Ave., beechersforall.com. 5 pm Thursday, Feb. 7. $45.
The One Moto Show
Ten years ago, the founder of motorcycle-themed coffee shop See See Motor Coffee Co. gathered a bunch of bikes in an abandoned Portland foundry for enthusiasts to admire. That has evolved into the One Moto Show, which has since become known internationally for its display of unique, unconventional motorcycles. Indian Motorcycle, America's first motorcycle company, is the title sponsor in 2019, and you can watch one of its highly praised, specially customized models race for all the glory. The Pickle Factory, 900 N Columbia Blvd., the1moto.com. 6 pm Friday, Feb. 8. Through Feb. 10. Sessions $10-$30 advance, $15-$40 at the door; $70 for a weekend pass.
Y La Bamba, Sávila
Few Portland bands have managed to churn out music that's both consistent and surprising for as long as Y La Bamba. This week, the band releases Mujeres, their fifth and rawest album yet. While previous records are full of romantic acoustic guitars and lush harmonies, Mujeres is powered by bold, infectious percussion, sunny electric guitars and frontwoman Luz Elena Mendoza's rallying cry. Tonight's opener is WW's reigning Best New Band, Sávila, whose music is equally groove-heavy. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark Ave., revolutionhall.com. 9 pm Sunday, Feb. 9. Sold out. All ages.
Drama
Listening to Drama, it's hard to know whether to dance or cry. On new single "Dead and Gone," the Chicago duo wrap moody lyrics around sleek electro-pop, with frontwoman Na'el Shehade professing a morbid take on the YOLO philosophy: "You better find someone to trust/While you're young and dumb/Before you're dead and gone." Don't worry, though: With local R&B heroes Chanti Darling opening, there's no way the night will be a total bummer. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 9 pm Saturday, Feb. 9. $15 advance, $17 day of show. All ages.
PrOMSI
If your high school science teacher had been the only person on the prom-planning committee, it might've turned out something like this. Sure, there will be spiked punch, a photo booth and dancing at the latest installment of OMSI After Dark, but also expect demonstrations with balloons and water rockets, a seminar on the math behind a successful dating profile, and a lesson about the trillions of microbes we share through social interactions. Ain't nothing sexier than microbes! OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu. 6 pm Saturday, Feb. 9. $7.50-$15. 21+.
Tea for Two
Who says afternoon tea service can't be sexy? Sure, it's associated with stuffy Brits, but Pix Pâtisserie is giving the tradition a romantic makeover, with sparkling wine and delicacies like soft-boiled quail eggs in prosciutto and creamy mushroom vol-au-vents that should rapidly progress to spoon-feeding each other bites of mousse cake by the end of the meal. Pix Pâtisserie, 2225 E Burnside St., pixpatisserie.com. 2 and 3:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 9-10. $80.
Walla Walla Wine
Walla Walla grapes are not the same as Willamette Valley grapes, which gives you an excuse to drink wine and find out how. No road trip needed—45 vintners from that Washington region will be under one roof pouring and educating anyone who will listen about the climate and terroir. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St. 5:30 pm Monday, Feb. 11. $50, includes unlimited wine samples and light hors d'oeuvres. 21+.
Sophia Shalmiyev
Shalmiyev, nonfiction editor at Portland Review, left the Soviet Union when she was 11, leaving behind a mother so addicted to alcohol she drank cologne when she ran out of vodka. Shalmiyev instead found mother figures in feminist artists and activists. At once a memoir and a manifesto, Mother Winter traces the author's life from a troubled childhood to her own life of domesticity. She will be speaking tonight with Red Clocks author Leni Zumas. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday, Feb. 12.
