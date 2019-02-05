Ten years ago, the founder of motorcycle-themed coffee shop See See Motor Coffee Co. gathered a bunch of bikes in an abandoned Portland foundry for enthusiasts to admire. That has evolved into the One Moto Show, which has since become known internationally for its display of unique, unconventional motorcycles. Indian Motorcycle, America's first motorcycle company, is the title sponsor in 2019, and you can watch one of its highly praised, specially customized models race for all the glory. The Pickle Factory, 900 N Columbia Blvd., the1moto.com. 6 pm Friday, Feb. 8. Through Feb. 10. Sessions $10-$30 advance, $15-$40 at the door; $70 for a weekend pass.