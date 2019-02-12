Eleven years ago, a few dozen breweries decided to welcome customers for behind-the-scenes tours in what became the first-ever Zwickelmania. That's now grown to include more than 120 participating beer makers across the state and draws anywhere upward of 40,000 people. In fact, the event has gotten so big, it's broken up into two separate weekends. This Saturday, brewers in the Portland metro area will show you how they turn water into beer and provide special tastes of batches in the making from their tanks' zwickel valves. And for the first time, 37 breweries teamed up to create a beer for Zwickelmania. Look for Collab West Coast IPA in bottles—sales support the Oregon Brewers Guild. And there's no reason to drive because Brewvana and EcoShuttle are offering transportation at no cost to attendees. Various participating breweries. See oregoncraftbeer.org/zwickelmania for a complete schedule. 11:30 am Saturday, Feb. 16. Free. 21+.