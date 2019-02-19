Does the world really need a 9/11 musical? The strange answer to that questions is…perhaps? While the tragedy that unfolded in Manhattan, Washington, D.C., and rural Pennsylvania is well known, there's a lesser-known story connected to the hijackings that speaks to the power of perseverance in the face of disaster. Come From Away focuses on Newfoundland, where 38 pilots were forced to land their planes during the emergency, and how the locals rallied to make their new guests as comfortable as possible—largely with the help of Irish whiskey. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, Feb. 26-March 3. $35-$135.