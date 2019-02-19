PDX Jazz Festival
Anyone who thinks jazz is music for another era has never been to the Portland Jazz Festival. As usual, this year's iteration is a mammoth 12-day event that spans multiple venues, generations and subgenres. The first night of the festival offers an indication of the lineup's range—the schedule includes sets from veteran Portland drummer Ron Steen at an intimate downtown restaurant and a performance from on-the-rise New Orleans trumpet player Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah at Star Theater. Multiple venues. Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 20-March 3. See pdxjazz.com for locations, times and ticket prices.
Endman Book Release and Screening
Karissa Sakumoto's comics are characterized by gruesome detail—her line work brings brilliance to every bead of sweat and every lesion to life. Her new book, Endman, is an experiment in new forms, including animation and 3-D modeling. The risographed book tells the story of a journey through a mysterious, unknowable city. Floating World, 400 NW Couch St., floatingworldcomics.com. 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 21.
Sharon Van Etten
Given that Sharon Van Etten has spent the past few years exploring acting, starting a family and going to school to be a psychiatrist, it's somewhat astounding her latest record is such a triumphant exploration of her sound. Remind Me Tomorrow is a powerful statement by a songwriter at her peak. It's fuller, bolder arrangements are a departure from her folkier previous albums, but Van Etten hasn't lost an iota of that distinctive, "glass of white wine in the air" magic that has made her such a beloved songwriter. Crystal Ballroom,1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm Thursday, Feb. 21. $25 advance, $30 day of show. All ages.
Wizard World
As the more mainstream version of Rose City Comic Con, the traveling Wizard World geek summit puts more focus on semi-recognizable movie and TV stars as opposed to cult-hero comic artists and voice actors, but still—any opportunity to glad-hand with the likes of Aquaman's Jason Momoa, Alyson Hannigan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and, uh, Kato Kaelin is probably worth taking. Plus, there'll be podcast tapings, trivia and cosplay contests, and more. Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., wizardworld.com. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 22-24. See website for complete schedule and ticket prices. All ages.
Poppy
There are a slew of theories about who Poppy is, exactly. The simplest answer is that she's the bleach-blond pop star creating viral bubblegum electro-pop hits bolstered by oddball music videos. According to some fans, though, she's either a robot or a member of the Illuminati. Conspiracy theories aside, Poppy's digital rabbit hole of David Lynch-meets-anime imagery has won the web-manufactured star a dedicated cult following. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 22. $20 advance, $25 day of show. All ages.
Teenage Fanclub
Teenage Fanclub is your favorite band's favorite band. The Glaswegian quartet's classic 1991 record, Bandwagonesque, birthed a legion of followers and endeared countless critics with its simple, three-chord love songs. In 2016, the band resurrected their original charm with Here, an album loaded with snappy songs and powerful melodies that are truly timeless. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. Saturday, Feb 23. 9 pm. $20 advance, $22 day of show. 21+.
Black Arts Festival
Reed College might be an unexpected place for a Black Futures Month celebration, but the school is hosting one hell of a free lineup at its second annual Black Arts Festival. Doja Cat, the Los Angeles rapper behind the viral music video "Mooo," will headline a show that also includes on-the-rise local MC Maarquii. The festival also includes a BIPOC Community Marketplace that features everything from crafts to poetry. Reed College, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., reed.edu. 2 pm Saturday, Feb. 23. Free.
Brewstillery Fest
You know the rhyme, "Beer before liquor, never been sicker"? Forget it. It was supposed to keep you from spending a night doubled over a toilet during college, but it turns out it's not true! The two beverages can even complement one another. That's what StormBreaker Brewing aims to illustrate each year with this festival, where you can get a 4-ounce beer pour picked specifically to partner with a 1/3-ounce spirit taste. StormBreaker Brewing, 832 N Beech St., stormbreakerbrewing.com. Noon Saturday, Feb. 23. $25-$45. 21+.
Dumplings + Vodka Dinner
Taste a bit of chef Vitaly Paley's Belarusian heritage at this dinner series featuring sumptuous dough-wrapped delights, like the khinkali with three meats (beef, lamb and pork) and the Vareniki Two Ways, which has one dumpling stuffed with potato and herbs and another plump with housemade sauerkraut. That, on top of the array of vodkas and stories told by Paley himself, may just make you feel like you've taken a day trip to Eastern Europe. Paley's Place, 1204 NW 21st Ave., paleysplace.net. 6:30 pm Monday, Feb. 25. $48.
Come From Away
Does the world really need a 9/11 musical? The strange answer to that questions is…perhaps? While the tragedy that unfolded in Manhattan, Washington, D.C., and rural Pennsylvania is well known, there's a lesser-known story connected to the hijackings that speaks to the power of perseverance in the face of disaster. Come From Away focuses on Newfoundland, where 38 pilots were forced to land their planes during the emergency, and how the locals rallied to make their new guests as comfortable as possible—largely with the help of Irish whiskey. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, Feb. 26-March 3. $35-$135.
Oregon Beer Awards
The Oscars of the state's craft brewing industry have many of the same flashy adornments as the spectacle put on each year in Hollywood: red carpet, handsome trophies, a preshow webcast to watch the local celebs show up. Unlike the Academy Awards, though, everyone at the Oregon Beer Awards is getting drunk—so maybe it's more like the Golden Globes. Watch the suspense, the acceptance speeches, and the increasingly inebriated crowd at this celebration of local beer. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionahall.com. 6 pm Tuesday, Feb. 26. Ceremony tickets sold out, auxiliary tickets $18. 21+.
Comments