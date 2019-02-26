The Coathangers
The Coathangers' brand of irreverent, hook-filled garage punk has served the band well since they formed in 2006. Over the course of six studio LPs and countless tours, the group has evolved from snotty upstarts to respected scene elders. Their latest, The Devil You Know, is another rowdy effort suitable for soundtracking PBR-soaked nights of debauchery. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Wednesday, Feb. 27. Sold out. 21+.
Lono Waiwaiole
With Lizzie's Lullaby, Lono Waiwaiole continues the story he started in the Oregon Book Award-nominated Wiley's Lament. When a woman named Satin kidnaps a 7-year-old from a Portland mall, she gets more than she bargained for—turns out, she's Wiley's daughter. Waiwaiole takes readers through the seedy underbelly of '90s Portland in this noir thriller. Broadway Books, 1714 NE Broadway, broadwaybooks.net. 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 28.
Shane Torres
Former Portland comic Shane Torres caught the nation's attention with a bit on Conan sticking up for Guy Fieri. The joke, meant as a larger comment on our ubiquitous dog-pile culture, speaks to the now New York-based comedian's unique sense of humor as much as it does his heart. A finalist in WW's inaugural Funniest Five poll in 2013, Torres returns to town as part of a West Coast tour before heading to Ireland in May as a supporting act for Bert Kreischer. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Thursday, 7:30 and 10 pm Friday-Saturday, Feb. 28-March 2. $17-$32. 21+.
Trip the Light Fantastic
To celebrate NW Dance Project's 15th anniversary, the company is taking over four floors and 40,000 square feet of the historic First National Bank Building to bring audiences three unique performances. Expect special guests like actor Susannah Mars and Pink Martini concert pianist Hunter Noack, along with a post-show DJ dance party and seated dinner gala. Expensify, 401 SW 5th Ave., nwdanceproject.org. 7 pm Thursday-Friday, 6 pm Saturday, Feb. 28-March 1. $75-$250. All ages.
Sallie Ford & the Sound Outside
In 2011, Sallie Ford & the Sound Outside were Portland's band of the moment. That year, the band released their debut album, Dirty Radio, which breathed life and badassery into nostalgic Americana, won them the fawning attention of National Public Radio (as well as a big following in France), and landed them a performance on Letterman. Only two years later, the band called it quits. Five years after disbanding, they're getting back together for a two-night stand at Mississippi Studios. At least for now, the reunion appears to be a one-off, so this might be your last chance to see them before they disappear again. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Friday-Saturday, March 1-2. $20. 21+.
Mount Angel Volksfest
Can't wait until September for your Oktoberfest fix? Lucky for you, Mount Angel hosts Volksfest, where sausage takes center stage. It's a German celebration, so there will be plenty of beer, of course, along with live music and people dancing in dirndls and lederhosen. If you're looking to earn your steins and meat, join the Wurst Run 5k or 10k on Saturday. Mount Angel Festhalle, 500 S Wilco Highway. 10 am Friday-Sunday, March 1-3. $5-$10.
Chowder Challenge
Lompoc has won the majority of the last 11 Chowder Challenges. As the host of this creamy soup showdown, is the contest rigged or is the brewery's kitchen just that good? Judge for yourself with a blind tasting of chowders made by a dozen area restaurants and then vote for the best one. If you need something to break up those chowder shots, there will be pints for purchase at a beer garden. Lompoc Brewing, 3901 N Williams Ave., lompocbrewing.com. Noon Saturday, March 2. $15 for a tray of all 12 samples, $20 for a tray and a Lompoc pint.
Triple IPA Fest
Taste the world of high-ABV hoppiness at this celebration of triple IPAs, with samples from some of the style's great producers, including Breakside, Barley Brown's and Sunriver. But pace yourself, bucko—this isn't the kind of fest where you can pound your way through the entire list. Take a break and hit the Darius Pop-Up stationed outside, where they'll serve sandwiches to soak up the beer. N.W.I.P.A., 6350 SE Foster Road, nwipa.beer. 2 pm Saturday, March 2. Free admission.
Portland Mardi Gras Parade
It's not clear where celebrating Mardi Gras outside of New Orleans falls on the cultural appropriation scale, but at least this party is being thrown by actual Louisiana transplants. For Fat Tuesday, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus—a group of Big Easy expats dedicated to keeping the traditions of their home state alive in the Rose City—have recruited seven marching bands, two dance groups and three floats to parade down North Mississippi Avenue, with bystanders invited to join the Second Line. And, yes, there will be beads, but please remember—this is a family-friendly affair. Starts at Victoria Bar, 4835 N Albina Ave. 7 pm Tuesday, March 5. See portlandmardigras.com for more information.
Irvine Welsh
In his 12th book, Dead Men's Trousers, Scottish author Irvine Welsh returns to the characters made famous in his first, Trainspotting. Mark Renton's a wealthy music manager. Frank Begbie's a celebrated artist. Sick Boy and Spud are into…black market organ harvesting? Reunited in Edinburgh for one last heist, trust that one of them won't make it through. Welsh reads at Powell's tonight. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 9 pm Tuesday, March 5. 7:30 pm.
Julia Holter
Julia Holter's 2011 album seemed her avant-garde zenith—Tragedy is based on a Euripides play and was recorded in her bedroom. But her most recent release, 2018's Aviary, is 90 minutes of ambient chaos layered with strings, trumpet and bagpipes. Though Holter drew inspiration from medieval music, the title is a fitting metaphor for the cacophony of modern life, and the end result is both jarring and haunting. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm Tuesday, March 5. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 21+.
