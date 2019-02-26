In 2011, Sallie Ford & the Sound Outside were Portland's band of the moment. That year, the band released their debut album, Dirty Radio, which breathed life and badassery into nostalgic Americana, won them the fawning attention of National Public Radio (as well as a big following in France), and landed them a performance on Letterman. Only two years later, the band called it quits. Five years after disbanding, they're getting back together for a two-night stand at Mississippi Studios. At least for now, the reunion appears to be a one-off, so this might be your last chance to see them before they disappear again. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Friday-Saturday, March 1-2. $20. 21+.