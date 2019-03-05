This week marks the fifth birthday of local radio station XRAY FM, and they're throwing a big party to celebrate. The event will be hosted by veteran hip-hop promoter DJ Klyph and spitfire local rapper KayelaJ, with sets from DJs Ambush and Kevin Barry. But things will really get going with performances by local singer Blossom and Seattle's SassyBlack, each of whom have their own unique take on soulful R&B. The former has more of a hip-hop feel, while the latter has notes of experimental jazz, but both have the power to move you. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court, xray.fm. 9 pm Saturday, March 9. $15 general admission, $5 for members.