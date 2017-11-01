Yen developed an interest in buying and flipping vintage sportswear, along with mid-century modern furniture, in his last years in Phoenix. "I was drawn to Champion brand basketball jerseys from the '90s, which was the era I grew up in, the golden age of basketball as far as a lot of people are concerned," says Yen, a fan of the Phoenix Suns. "I bought some, and I sold some, and I realized that there was a market for this kind of thing. It was just a hobby for me though, and I never considered it would be any kind of profession."