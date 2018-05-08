As she wrote on her blog around the time of the closure: "I would work a full shift at the shop (11 am-4 pm) and make $150. If I spent those precious five hours working on my online store, I might have made $1,500 in the same amount of time. The thing is, I was paying retail square footage prices. I was also paying for security and utilities. And if I count paying myself, running a brick-and-mortar cost me money every damn day!"