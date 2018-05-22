It's honestly kind of tough to gain exposure if your style isn't the Portland minimal norm. There's nothing wrong with that aesthetic, but I had to remind myself that that's not who I am personally, and that's OK. I'm attracted to loud, colorful and gaudy—it's in my culture. I had to trust my gut and stop trying to find a "box" that I fit into. I think it's important to mention there being a sensitivity to people of color's narrative due our political climate, and I think that's why, once I started trusting myself to be myself, doors just started opening up. It feels good to know that other folks "see" me.