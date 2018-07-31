(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

Left: "Wear light, long-sleeved cardigans to avoid getting a sunburn." Right: "Rubbing ChapStick on your glasses' nose holders keeps them in position."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"I cut my own hair."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Huff coffee to avoid smells on the New York subway."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Roll clothes instead of folding to save space."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

Left: "For cheap house plants, check Craigslist for people who are moving and can't take them with." Right: "MoviePass and Regal Rewards points."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Ghosting is an easy solution for problematic people in your life."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Coconut oil."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Shave your legs using hair conditioner or coconut oil for smooth and moisturized skin."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

Left: "Paint the end of cheap earrings with clear nail polish to avoid allergic reaction when wearing." Right: "MoviePass."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Turn your underwear inside out so you can wear it twice."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Throw a Red Baron frozen pizza on the grill."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Always stay smiling, even on a bad day, because that will even help turn 'em into good days."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"$4 à la carte fried chicken from the People's Pig."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Day drinking will bring new friends."