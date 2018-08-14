Probably the most well-known name in this year's lineup is Sarah Bibb for Folly. Although she has been dressing the women of this city in her quirky yet classic silhouettes for more than 10 years now, last season's Fade to Light was the first time Bibb's dresses graced a runway. Back again this fall, Bibb promises colorful prints and versatile silhouettes, and "finding new ways to promote happiness with clothing."