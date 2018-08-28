(Sam Gehrke)
"I'd take the open floor plan. Like the entire layout of a room."

"The little dingy bell they have at the front desk."

"I'd take the crazy toilets they have at Japanese hotels."

"From a hotel? Well, if we're talking one of the nicer ones, I wouldn't mind having some of the artwork or furniture from them."

Left: "I think any type of art or sculptures, especially from a nicer one." Right: "Yeah, same for me. Art or potted plants and stuff like that."

"I'd probably steal something and give it to someone who actually needed it. Like blankets or bathrobes or food for people."

"I actually used to work at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, so from my experience there—anything Chihuly."

Left: "Oh, definitely the hotel lamps. For some reason, hotels have the best lamps." Right: "Probably a bed, just 'cause the beds that nicer hotels have are usually really good."

"I don't think I'd really want to steal anything from a hotel, honestly."

"The robes!"

"I'm gonna keep it based in reality and say the shampoo they have. It's usually so good when I travel, especially overseas."

"The artwork or the kitchen gadgets. Nothing like an industrial fridge or oven."