"I always had that DIY, make-your-own-clothes or artwork thing and became really interested in the brands the skateboarders were wearing. But I wouldn't say I necessarily dressed like a skateboarder all the time," he says. "I'd always been really into antiques, so it felt like I was being pulled in two different direction when I was young. But it's really the same shit, you know? I just blended the skateboard thing with old-school fashion."