"I'd be a cannabis plant because I make everyone happy."
"I'd be a marijuana plant, because you get happy, hungry and sleepy, and I'm all of those things."
"I'd be aloe vera. That one's easy, because I'm a recovering burn victim."
"I'd be an angel wing begonia or a fig tree."
"Oh, no question: I'd be a rose."
"I'd be bamboo, because it's pretty but also strong. It can get cut down but grows back really quickly, and stronger. I kinda see it as a nice metaphor for how life can be."
"I'd be ivy, because ivy can survive anywhere."
Comments