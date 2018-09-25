The Wheeler Constellation Jumpsuit can go from essentialist to edgy, and casual to formal, in a heartbeat. Any one-and-done style makes dressing simpler, so it's perfect that this one is so detailed it can be easily worn to the office in mules or loafers, and the layering possibilities are endless. From dreamy dusters to your favorite leather jacket, it's hard to go wrong with styling the Wheeler. Add a wool hat for a darling ensemble, or gray sneakers to tone it down. Bring out the texture and constellation of stitches by opting for a stark white necklace or earrings. Made of 100 percent cotton, this one's sure to complete your coziest autumn wardrobe.