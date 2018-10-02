Did you know the latex dress in Katy Perry's latest Covergirl commercial was designed and constructed in Seattle by a woman with the cutest portmanteau in high fashion? Apparently the likes of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner did, as they've been ordering custom latex outfits from Dawn Mostow ever since. Known for optical-illusory lingerie, slippery gloves and catsuits, Mostow also studied kimono design while living in Japan for several years. However you feel about latex, this show won't be easily forgotten. Friday, Oct. 5.