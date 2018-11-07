(Sam Gehrke)
"We're visiting from San Francisco—in this specific case, enjoying the actual fall weather here."

"Old-fashioned doughnuts and apple cider."

"I moved here from Philly a few days ago, so this fall is a completely new one to me. Back home, though, First Fridays were the big fall thing—just tons of art galleries and events and shows that really ramped up in autumn."

"Getting all the holiday video game releases and playing them for hours on end. This year, it's Red Dead Redemption 2 before Super Smash Bros. comes out."

(Left) "Putting any kind of booze that exists in my household in my coffee." (Right) "Buying cheap seasonally scented candles."

"Gathering acorns for the winter."

"Fantasy football!"

"Going into hibernation mode."

"Usually heading out to Sauvie Island, relaxing and drinking beers on the farms."