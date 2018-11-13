"Housing for POC, without a doubt."
Right: "Melting ice caps, and everything that comes along with that." Left: "I'd agree with him—environmental issues and global warming are kind of the end all and be all of issues."
"Right now, it's the crisis and starvation over in Yemen."
"We'd both agree global warming is on the top of our minds right now."
"The thing I've really kept up on lately is fighting for immigrants and what goes on surrounding illegal immigration. I know a lot of people who struggle with it, so it hits home for me."
Left: "We're from Vancouver, B.C., and my mom is a social worker, so the homelessness problem in our city is something I'm reminded of whenever I see her." Right: "I agree with him. I see it every time I walk downtown, and not enough is being done to help people and fix the problem."
"Ritualized consumption as a form of social belonging is one that stays with me. The overall culture of buying disposable things and throwing them away when they're done. The social and ecological ramifications of that are disturbing to me."
Left: "I'd say an issue that's on the top of my mind is the way people are prosecuted for drug possession and use. The way the system is built around lengthy and mass incarceration for drug charges is concerning to me, especially with the government stepping in and overtaking the state in many cases. All the while, police focus on stuff like that while other, more important things are ignored." Right: "I'd say the issue of police brutality, which can go hand in hand with what he said."
"I'm a school psychologist, so the biggest thing for me is the direction in which schools are going."
