Left: "I'd say an issue that's on the top of my mind is the way people are prosecuted for drug possession and use. The way the system is built around lengthy and mass incarceration for drug charges is concerning to me, especially with the government stepping in and overtaking the state in many cases. All the while, police focus on stuff like that while other, more important things are ignored." Right: "I'd say the issue of police brutality, which can go hand in hand with what he said."