Here's how it works: Shoppers earn raffle tickets for chances to win prizes. Every time you simply visit a shop participating in Little Boxes—easily spotted by a poster hanging near the entrance—you get one raffle ticket. The shop gives you a code to enter in the Little Boxes app to claim your ticket. When you purchase something at a participating shop, you begin accumulating bonus entries. On your fourth purchase, for instance, you get an additional 15 raffle tickets, giving you a better chance to win a prize.