"My biggest kvetch is that I have to leave! I'm not from here, and just visiting."
"I'm gonna say rain. It just makes me wanna stay in my house all day. I'm a bike courier, so I'm already outside all the time, and the rain provides even less incentive for me to get out when I'm not biking around."
"I'd say lines for food, shoes, drinks, everything. The lines in Portland are everywhere nowadays."
"I just wish I could get across Portland faster these days."
"I work downtown, and the litter is a really big problem. There's a great cleaning crew down here that does a good job, but sometimes it's just too much for them to keep up with."
(Left) "My biggest kvetch is how people don't use their voice when trying to pass by me. A lot of the time people just move in really close to move by and end up frightening me." (Right) "I can't say that I have a kvetch about Portland. I'm pretty fine with it, all things considered."
"The one for me is the traffic and infrastructure of transportation. People suck at driving here, and the speed limits, especially on the highways, could use a bump up—55 is just too slow on the highways compared to other cities, and I just wanna get to where I wanna go."
"For me, it's people shaming the homeless. It's a big problem here, and I feel like people tend to shame those less fortunate rather than lifting them up. Everyone here could do a lot better at treating each other like human beings."
"I would say my biggest kvetch is that Portland sometimes feels like it's becoming more and more like California. Other than that, I don't have much to kvetch about."
"The biggest one for me is the selfishness in parts of the creative community here. Lots of artists don't get the props they deserve, whether it be in music or otherwise."
"I live way out in the Centennial area, so my biggest kvetch is the outer regions of PDX not being recognized as PDX. There's a lot more to the city than just downtown. Some of the best hangouts and communities aren't even in Portland proper anymore and, as a result, don't get much recognition."
"Absolutely, without hesitation, the bus stops being too close to the crosswalks. When you approach the crosswalk as a driver, or a bicyclist, and someone is waiting at a bus stop, you have no idea if they're waiting for a bus or about to cross the street. You hesitate and wait and still don't know what they're doing, and they're still waiting, and it's extremely frustrating. So that's easily my biggest kvetch at this point in time. All they need to do is back the bus stops off like another half-block."
