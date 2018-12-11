Our designer is very tuned in with what's going on in the womenswear space, and she really comes at it from, "What's the most functional, versatile design that we can make?" We really liked this swing dress, because we felt it matched the aesthetic we were looking for—you can dress it up, you can dress it down, you can wear it year-round. Really what sets us apart is the material. It's a merino-nylon blend, and there are no other companies using this specific type of yarn that we're using. Wool can sometimes be a little delicate and finicky as a knit, so the nylon just really reinforces it and gives it that durability we're looking for.