"Poison Waters is many things: sassy, sexy and, above all else, a diva. And every diva needs fabulous nails. So I'd grab her some Claws Out nail polish—specifically, the gray Darcelle brand, named after Portland's other big drag star—so she can keep her talons sparkly and ready for her next performance. I'd also buy her some tickets to a Broadway musical at the Keller. Maybe a little trip to The King & I. I know Poison hates to share the stage with anyone, but I also know she's gonna appreciate all the costumes and big, gay sing-alongs. Sounds like a perfect evening!" EMMA MCILROY, WILDFANG CEO.