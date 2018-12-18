(Sam Gehrke)
"As I get older, I think less about material gifts for Christmas and the holidays. I guess I want to be able to cook something for my mom, 'cause she's always cooking for me."

"I want everyone to have a place to go and be welcome for Christmas."

"Just to spend time with friends since my family is gonna be out of town for Christmas and the holidays."

Left: "Right now, I want a car really bad." Right: "Probably a trip to the Bahamas."

"This year, not really any type of physical present. I just want my whole family under one roof for the holidays."

"I've already got everything I want, so good health for my family and me."

"Definitely Donald Trump's impeachment. I want that motherfucker out of there. It'd be the ultimate Christmas gift for me."

"For me, I only wish for civility to be more widespread for the holidays. It's hard to think of anything material these days."