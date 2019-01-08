(Left) "I like that there's always fun things to do here and new stuff to see." (Right) "I like to people watch here. Just being around people really is good, and seeing new stuff. This is actually my last day of vacation before going back to work, and it's great just being able to hang with my son here."
"It's really good for people-watching here, and always seeing friends."
"Mainly, how different it is from the rest of Portland. The mall is a lot more diverse and sometimes crazy. There's always something going on here, and I'm always looking forward to the next thing that's gonna happen."
"I'd say the people-watching. You see young kids flexing their style and then older people doing their thing."
"The fact that we can spend as little time as possible in it. We can get in and out quick with what we came for."
"Definitely the people I see and meet here. I'm from L.A., and especially at the mall, people seem a lot more genuine. It's a lot less clout-driven than from where I'm from."
"Oh, I can't really say I have a favorite thing about them. I do almost all of my shopping online nowadays."
"The people watching. Also, I always seem to run into people I know when I come here."
"To be honest, I don't like the mall very much. Is that OK to say?"
"We like the variety of basics you can get here.Everything's here in terms of that. We usually know what we want when we come, and it's always relatively quick and easy."
"We both like just wandering around there. Even if we aren't there to buy, window-shopping and people-watching are excellent."
