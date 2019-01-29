(Sam Gehrke)
"Mine would be a Lapras from Pokémon."

"A dingo."

(Left) "I'd want a fluffy little cow. I think they call them woodland cows." (Right) "My dream pet is a teacup piglet."

"Falkor from The Neverending Story, the flying dog that the kid rides around on."

"Probably a leopard."

"I've already got my dream pet right here!"

"Man, I'd want a PaRappa the Rapper dog. And if he's not available, then a Yoshi."

(Left) "You'd need to know Harry Potter, but I'd want a Pygmy Puff." (Right) "I'd want something I could fly around on, like a griffin. Since we're talking Harry Potter, let's say a Hippogriff."