There are studs, there are hoops, and then there are those that dangle beneath our lobes. Bulbous, tassel and geometric earrings are everywhere right now, and these are safe for pairing as long as they don't have a post. Second in the category of dangly earrings are threaders. Typically made of metal, it's hard to argue the simple charm of a little silver, gold or rose-gold thin chain or shaped wire dancing above your shoulders. Thin by nature, lightweight and easily styled, threaders are one of my favorite pairings with the Pods.