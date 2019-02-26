We're consistent in the service we provide. I have long-term employees who are very instrumental in keeping the company vibrant. I'm getting older, but they seem to be getting younger. I value their input and I kind of feed off their influence. I've got kids, so my exposure sort of shifts. So it's sort of become a group effort. And I think the "keep it local" thing—which is really indicative of Portland in many ways—is what has fueled us. I think the internet is really kind of diffusing that for retailers. So it's up to us to keep reminding people what makes Portland great are businesses like what we have to offer.