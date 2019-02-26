"It's down by the waterfront by Oregon Health & Science University. It's this log with metal, and it has this sea effect to it. It's probably hard to find."
"My favorite one is by the railroad in inner Southeast because she has fire in her eyes."
"It's by Wells Park. It has bees, animals, tile…it's a mosaic. It's beautiful!"
"I like the ones right here."
"It's the women-in-sports one, right on the side of Living Room Theaters on Burnside."
"I am from Argentina and I love all the old buildings and architecture in Portland. I also like the metal sculpture across from Powell's Books."
"My favorite one is by Pine State Biscuits. It's this lady with flowers coming out of her hair."
"I like the arrow mural across from the Lucky Lab bar. It's by Blaine Fontana."
Comments