Birdsong London is making waves that ripple worldwide. Aiming to connect women "from worker to wearer," the brand promises no sweatshops—and no Photoshop, either. You can find everything from tees with tasteful designs and statements to panther-embroidered knickers to burnt-orange jumpsuits. That particular Sanford jumpsuit, along with plenty of other Birdsong apparel, was cut and created by women in Limehouse and on Brick Lane. The Khadi fabric is made mostly by women spinners and weavers at a fair-wage facility in Gopuri in Central India.