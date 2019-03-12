"Shoes for me. But it's not that I buy too many—usually when I do buy a pair they're more expensive than is necessary."
"Clothes in general, but also partly because I co-own Wyld Stallyns Vintage in Southeast."
(Left) "Shoes." (Right) "I dunno, probably rings?"
"Car2Go, without a doubt. I thought it'd be cheap, but it can add up really easily, and I kick myself for not just taking the bus."
"Shoes, for sure. Oh God, now I just got depressed 'cause I'm probably going to end up buying a new pair today."
"Skiing and snowboarding equipment and passes for her and me."
"Parking, especially around here. The prices make zero sense."
(Left) "Probably alcohol." (Right) "Ammo for the shooting range. It's fun, but just gone instantly."
"Junk food."
"We both spend way too much on Uber and Lyft."
"We both buy way too much clothing and shoes."
