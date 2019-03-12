(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Shoes for me. But it's not that I buy too many—usually when I do buy a pair they're more expensive than is necessary."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Clothes in general, but also partly because I co-own Wyld Stallyns Vintage in Southeast."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

(Left) "Shoes." (Right) "I dunno, probably rings?"

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Car2Go, without a doubt. I thought it'd be cheap, but it can add up really easily, and I kick myself for not just taking the bus."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Shoes, for sure. Oh God, now I just got depressed 'cause I'm probably going to end up buying a new pair today."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Skiing and snowboarding equipment and passes for her and me."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Parking, especially around here. The prices make zero sense."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

(Left) "Probably alcohol." (Right) "Ammo for the shooting range. It's fun, but just gone instantly."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Junk food."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"We both spend way too much on Uber and Lyft."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"We both buy way too much clothing and shoes."