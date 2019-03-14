One of the members [of the casting agency] reached out to me, and we had a discussion about it. They said, "This could be really good exposure for your brand, if you wanted to do this. The competitions have more time, they're going to take it to the next level, they're taking [Project Runway] back to where it originally was." And I said, "You know, this sounds really good." It's kind of a leap of faith, for where I am in my career to be doing this, but by the same token, I'm doing bespoke couture in Portland, Ore., so if I really want to get my work out there to larger cities —I do have clients from across the U.S. —but to really get yourself noticed, it's a great platform to be seen.