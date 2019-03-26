"I really like Ole Ole over on Burnside. The tacos are really cheap and amazing. They only take cash, but it's probably the cheapest tacos in town."
"I don't eat out that much. I usually get frozen food at Trader Joe's and cook at home and, when I'm working, go to the hot bar at Whole Foods just for the easiness of it."
We're visiting from San Jose but ate at the Alder Street food carts yesterday, and everything we got there was really good, and cheap."
"I'm from Maryland, so still getting a feel for the food here, but I tried this great Cuban place called Pambiche the other day that was great, and relatively cheap."
"Lilly's Market on Halsey. You can get the Thai sausage with sticky rice for 5 bucks, and if you're feeling spendy, you can add on the Thai iced tea for an extra $3."
"Jack's Chicken. Nothing beats 6 bucks for six wings and a bag of jojos."
"Jack's Chicken at Alberta Street Market."
