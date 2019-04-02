Photos by Justin Katigbak, justinkatigbak.com
"Ruins surprises."
"I have to keep checking on it to keep up with friends. It can be hard to manage."
"The need to be connected all the time. If you fall off the grid, people think something is wrong with you."
"It's always there. It gets you sucked in all the time and it's never off."
"Its hard to stay away from. You can get addicted to it. You are not enjoying the moments in life."
"When people are stuck in it. It's some obligation to impress others."
"Using social media as an attack on press freedom."
"When people pretend to be someone they're not."
"Everyone wants to know about your love life."
"It takes up a lot of your life."
"You get no privacy."
"When people do stuff just for social media, living their life for others."
"FOMO is a real thing."
"The ads."
