(Sam Gehrke)
"I'd go to the waterfront."

"I don't bike, I skate. If we're talking skateboarding, though, then Powell Skatepark."

"I'm actually visiting from Los Angeles, so I don't know, but I probably should for the next time I visit."

"I just moved here, but what immediately comes to mind is the waterfront paths here."

"We like to do the bridge loops and end up on the South Waterfront when the weather's nice."

"I've been scoping out the trail that takes you over the 205 from Washington into Portland."

We don't bike because of him! Literally, he would not walk five blocks the other day."

"Honestly, I have no idea. I'm just here visiting from Los Angeles."

"Forest Park for both of us. But if it was allowed, we'd love there to be a trail through the Japanese Garden."

"I really like the path over Tilikum Crossing."

"Failing Street off MLK is the spot."