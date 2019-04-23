"It's just part of hip-hop history, part of the culture, ingrained. Tommy Hilfiger was trying to compete with Polo [Ralph Lauren], but he saw that young African American cats in particular were going to the retail stores and jacking all the Polo and wearing it on the block and loving it because they loved it. It was colorful, it was real big stuff. So Tommy, instead of getting jacked, Tommy would go to the 'hoods and just give it out, so this is part of that history. He'd give it away to a lot of rappers, and that helped cement his brand, and he still sold to the people he wanted to, his original target demographic, but his more colorful stuff, he made it cool and hot, instead of having it taken from him. His vintage stuff is just made so well."