Photos by Justin Katigbak
"Yes, but I'm not in love with it. I don't buy it a lot, and I can't finish a whole bottle."
"I tried it one time in my life and did not like it. If I try the right flavor, I can see myself liking it."
"it's a better option than drinking pop. I like carbonated drinks, but I don't drink pop."
"I don't like the taste. It's really bitter. There are a lot better drinks, and I usually reach for something else on the shelf."
"I drink it from time to time, and there are all these benefits from it. I dig it."
"I like it because it's good for you, and I like the taste."
"I don't like the taste really. I like the real ones from Japan that have seaweed, tea and some sort of plum."
It feels like I'm doing something good, and it tastes good."
"I don't like it much. It has this vinegar taste."
"I like kombucha because it's like a day beer."
"I don't like kombucha. I feel like I'm the minority. It kinda tastes like medicine for me."
Comments