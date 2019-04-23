Photos by Justin Katigbak

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"Yes, but I'm not in love with it. I don't buy it a lot, and I can't finish a whole bottle."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"I tried it one time in my life and did not like it. If I try the right flavor, I can see myself liking it."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"it's a better option than drinking pop. I like carbonated drinks, but I don't drink pop."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"I don't like the taste. It's really bitter. There are a lot better drinks, and I usually reach for something else on the shelf."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"I drink it from time to time, and there are all these benefits from it. I dig it."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"I like it because it's good for you, and I like the taste."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"I don't like the taste really. I like the real ones from Japan that have seaweed, tea and some sort of plum."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

It feels like I'm doing something good, and it tastes good."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"I don't like it much. It has this vinegar taste."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"I like kombucha because it's like a day beer."

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

"I don't like kombucha. I feel like I'm the minority. It kinda tastes like medicine for me."