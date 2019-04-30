"They put my city on the map! A lotta people wouldn't know we're up here without the Blazers."
"They always fight hard. Even with Nurk getting hurt, they're giving it all they got. They don't go down easy and they're super raw."
"At the moment, 37-foot buzzer beaters. But for real, they're playing awesome basketball. Period. Sorry to say it, but they're in it to win it. They've got a mean thing going. We all lost our voices screaming at the last game. We don't care if the odds are against us, we don't care about predictions… the Blazers are comin' to win [tosses coffee over shoulder]!"
"I was born two hours after they won the championship on June 5, 1977. My dad had to miss the game!"
"DAME!"
"They're so involved in supporting the community. When they can, they always show up for musicians, local shops and events."
(Left) "The fact that even though they're always the underdogs they always push forward. And that the fans are the same way." (Right) "I'd say the community and culture around it. Personally, it's brought me and my step dad closer."
"The backcourt duo of Dame and CJ."
"They never give up. Period."
