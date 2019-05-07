"I like that it's not too hot and not too cold. You can wear a shirt or a sweater and still be comfy."
"We like that we can actually go outside and walk around without being rained on. And all of the spring colors."
"I can tell you right off the bat my least favorite thing is the allergies."
"No more wet roads, so tons of areas to skate!"
"I like that you can actually be outside and enjoy it. The nice weather puts everyone in a good mood, and it makes it that much better to be out and about."
"The cherry blossoms!"
"The weather—summertime is coming and you get that nostalgic feel. You can just open up the windows and relax."
"I like just being able to wear T-shirts again."
"I like being able to wear jerseys again. It's easier to style with them when the sun is out."
