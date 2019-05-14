"We get these golf fans who follow us strictly from the golf scene, and we're opening their eyes to a whole new world while the pro shop scene is dying," says Reinland. "But we're also about showing people who aren't already into the game that golf doesn't have to be this dweeby old sport. You can wear clothes just like you're wearing, and you don't have to be from a traditional golf background to love the game. That's how you spread it."