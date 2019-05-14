(Sam Gehrke)
"I'm taking a bike tour with my sister and good friend. We're going to bike from Vancouver, B.C., back down here to Portland."

(Sam Gehrke)
"Being able to rock all of my heat that I couldn't wear during the winter."

(Sam Gehrke)
"I'm looking forward to going down to L.A. again."

(Sam Gehrke)
"Being outside as much as I can!"

(Sam Gehrke)
(Left) "Being able to skate more, and the shade." (Right) "Traveling!"

(Sam Gehrke)
"Just having fun—roller skating, music video shoots. As simple as that—just relaxing and having fun."

(Sam Gehrke)
"I'm looking forward to lots of shows!"