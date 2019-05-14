"I'm taking a bike tour with my sister and good friend. We're going to bike from Vancouver, B.C., back down here to Portland."
"Being able to rock all of my heat that I couldn't wear during the winter."
"I'm looking forward to going down to L.A. again."
"Being outside as much as I can!"
(Left) "Being able to skate more, and the shade." (Right) "Traveling!"
"Just having fun—roller skating, music video shoots. As simple as that—just relaxing and having fun."
"I'm looking forward to lots of shows!"
