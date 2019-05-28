(Sam Gehrke)
"A hidden, sandy beach outside of Yachats."

"Sunriver! It's so quiet and peaceful there, and you can enjoy it at almost any time of the year."

"There's a place I really like called Three Pools about three hours away from here. Within Portland, though, the whole Mt. Tabor area is a great place to relax. Honestly I think Oregon is just beautiful anywhere you go."

"Hood River for me. The festivals they have there are really fun, and the kite surfing on the Columbia is awesome."

"Buck Lake. It's so magical, I love it there."

"We both really like Multnomah Falls and Cannon Beach."

"Honestly, probably the coast. Lincoln City is actually super nice."

"I gotta go with Depoe Bay on this one."

"My favorite is definitely Trillium Lake."

"Anywhere with waterfalls. I absolutely love Multnomah Falls, and I'd really like to see the other ones in Oregon, and hike more of them."

"I always like going up to Trillium Lake for a break. I've got a lot of good memories up there."