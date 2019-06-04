Just as in its old spot, Laundry buys vintage clothing from walk-in sellers all day, every day—there's just way more room for them now. Everywhere you look, there are throwback sports jerseys and apparel, NBA game shorts and various pieces of 20th-century pop culture sports ephemera. There are also cleverly executed in-house design pieces and collaborations, plus a select range of vintage-inspired clothes from cult retro brands like Ebbets Field Flannels and Almanac. (On my visit, I gravitated toward a particularly crispy pair of Mitchell & Ness reissue shorts from the long-gone, late-'90s Vancouver Grizzlies.)