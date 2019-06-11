"We were searching for a larger LGBTQIA community, and a city where trans and nonbinary folks are more visible," says Rhodes, reflecting on his friendship with Grapek. "I can honestly say that who the two of us are now is 1,000 percent different than who we were when we met. It isn't easy to be able to grow alongside someone else. That alone is a testament to how much we love each other. They are my family."