Photos by Rocky Burnside

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! We like walking on the waterfront and being close to the city."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! I like to be able to walk the neighborhoods and to eat and drink outside."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! Everyone is so happy and in a good mood after the long dark days of winter."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! Everyone's is in a good mood outside and very social."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! We love the long days and working in the garden daily."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! We like being able to go on bike rides and walk the dog without the wet mess."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good, because I love to camp and it's the best time to go."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

(Left) "Good! I love to go long boarding." (Right) "Good! I like to be able to hang out at the dog park and take the dog to the coast."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! We suffer all winter to get out into the wilderness to hike."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! It's great to take my son to parks and play in the yard."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! I like being able to surf the long days and play basketball at Irving courts."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! So nice not to have to be cold all the time and go to the river with my dog."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

"Good! Awesome if it doesn't rain and it's not too hot."

(Rocky Burnside)
(Rocky Burnside)

