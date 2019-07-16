Steven Haggerty: Jordan has been going to Burning Man since he was, like, 13 years old. When you're out on the playa, it's a lot of fun, you see a lot of cool stuff, but the thing is, it just really shifts in temperature. It gets really, really hot in the daytime, but it gets frigid cold at night. People at Burning Man tend to have these huge, obnoxious trench coats and faux-fur coats, but it's kind of not practical outside of that event unless you're, like, living in Alaska. So Jordan wanted to develop a cool coat that he could wear more than just one time in the year, and one that could be useful besides at fun events.