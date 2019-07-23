Photos by Justin Tyler Norton from the Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Rollerblades."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"The Prince of Eternia (He-Man)."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"My pet horse."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Puzzles and a stuffed bison."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Toy Story Woody Doll—still have it!"

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Game Boy and Transformers."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Bow and arrows, Shopkins, Weebles and Hot Wheels."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Jump rope."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Rubik's Cube."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Legos."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Scooter, Skip-Its, Barbies and squirt guns."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Playskool turntable and Voltron."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Hug-A-Planet and Rainbow Brite."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"Sticks and squirt guns."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"No favorite toy. Favorite activity? Reading and telling ghost stories."

(Justin Tyler Norton)

"He-Man with the chest plate."