"Had a photo shoot with Puma for their basketball product line, Peace On Earth, it was the first time I really realized I can go somewhere with photography."

"Working for Wolfbat Studios. We do shows around the country."

(Left) "I made these crystals that were 6 feet tall¬they were placed at WTF Festival, in the forest." (Right) "My friend opened an herb shop and I made a display for the back wall. It was a mossy and leafy sprawl."

"Got a screen shot from the movie There is No Tomorrow. I also animated a movie for Allan Parson."

"My art is community and brining people together. I started the Metro Bag program where people on the street can put their garbage, and inside the bag there is a number they can call and someone will pick up the bag."

"I hope it's still in front of me. But I'm all about the community and the relationships I have built so far."

"I'm here to show my art at Gross Encounters art show."