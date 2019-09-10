Photos by Justin Katigbak
"The Alphabet District, 100 percent."
"I like St. Johns because it's small and there is a lot of things to do."
"We like Northwest 23rd because of the shopping."
"I have not found it yet. I heard Albert Street is cool, but I do like the eastside because of the dancing."
"Where I live in the Pearl is cool."
"My favorite place is Council Crest. But we love Northwest 23rd for the shopping! I just picked up this hat here."
"Definitely Northwest. It's so charming, and there are a lot of cute local shops here—and there are a lot of cute dogs."
"I lived in Southeast my whole life, so I want to say Southeast. I love all the shitty dive bars and record stores."
"Foster and Powell because of Five & Dime."
(Left) "North Portland. It's one of the most diverse because of the food and bars." (Right) "I love Alberta Street because it's artsy."
"I love the Industrial Eastside because of Kachka."
